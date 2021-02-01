‘Use city hall for diverse celebrations’

The left-wing political party Denk suggests making Eindhoven’s city hall available for celebrating important Islamic and Hindu holidays too.

Currently, it is available for Jewish and Christian festivities. According to a Denk representative, the site should also be available for Ramadan and Diwali festivals. They believe that hosting such events would positively effect on city’s image.

They wonder if the council is open to make the town hall useable for merriments outside the Christian and Judaic religions.

