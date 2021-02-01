Airport still quiet

The number of passengers flying via Eindhoven Airport is further decreasing.

On Wednesday, February 10, there are no scheduled flights. Private and business flights continue to fly in and out. Nevertheless, the decreasing number of flight movements is a sign for the airport.

Over the entire year of 2020, the airport had 69% fewer passengers than in 2019. The corona crisis seems to be the major reason for the reduction. In this respect, 2021 won’t bring any relief to the airport yet.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven