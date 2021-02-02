Municipality to play active role in controlling heating and cooling facilities

Like the rest of the Netherlands, Eindhoven is moving away from natural gas. The use of natural gas causes excessive CO2 emissions.

As a result, the temperature on earth is rising. To ensure, that we can continue to live and work comfortably in our growing city, in the future, it is necessary to take measures now to reduce CO2 emissions.

By 2050, we must be free of natural gas. We will no longer be able to heat our homes and buildings with the current central heating boilers that use natural gas. We must look for alternative heat sources. The national climate agreement gives municipalities a directing role in this.

The Eindhoven Municipality wants to play an active role in the local heat market in two ways:

as a shareholder in heat facilities (e.g. heat network Meerhoven)

as a director of private, public, and private chain partners (e.g. setting conditions for energy initiatives, so that exchange between heat facilities becomes possible)

In this way, they want to ensure affordable, fairly distributed, and sustainable heat.

In March the dossier “Management and ownership of collective heating and cooling facilities” will be discussed by the city council.

Source: Persbericht

