The Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality has granted a drafted nature permit for Eindhoven Airport.

With the nature permit, the ministry acknowledges that Eindhoven Airport does not affect the natural characteristics of the surrounding nature areas. The airport needs a permit to allow civil flights to and from Eindhoven.

With the definitive permit, a maximum of 43,000 flight movements per year can take place at the airport. Eindhoven Airport commented that they are satisfied that the permit has been granted.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei