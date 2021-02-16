179,000 euros raised for the employment project for the homeless

The housing association Trudo and Rotary Club Eindhoven Eeckaerde have raised 179,000 euros for the employment project Bakkie040 for the homeless.

With the campaign, a huge light projection on the Veemgebouw at Strijp-S drew people’s attention to the homeless back last November. So far, more than 180 Eindhoven residents have contributed to the project. The 179,000 euros came from sponsorship and donations from companies and residents.

With the fund, Springplank040, the initiator of Bakkie040, will set up three locations in the city for the employment project. The project provides training to the homeless for them to become a barista. Springplank040 is funded by the municipality for taking care of the homeless people in the city. Bakkie040 is not included.

Thijs Eradus, from Springplank040, says he is very happy with the proceeds from the campaign. “Thanks to this campaign and everyone who participated in it, this initiative gets off to a flying start. With Bakkie040, we can help our candidates to head towards paid jobs. In this way, we also bring them to ‘under the roof’. The concept stands for connecting with the neighbourhood by selling delicious coffee in a pleasant living environment and having a chat with each other. In this way, we also give something back to the neighbourhood where our candidates live.”

Theo van Kroonenburg, the director of Trudo, also looks back with satisfaction at the campaign. “I would not have dared to dream this yield beforehand. And we are pleased with the much-needed positive attention for the homeless in the city, which has at least 350 homeless people and 80 couch sleepers. Trudo contributes to the project as a housing association to the provision of housing. And we are investigating the possibilities for a Bakkie040 design in our locations”.

