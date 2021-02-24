Germany orders more electric VDL buses

Eindhoven-based VDL has received another large order. This is for electric buses.

The group will now produce dozens more of these buses. The German city of Kiel ordered them. Kiel already wanted 47 of these buses. Another 20 will now be added to the order. All these buses should be in service in the north German city by the end of the year.

There’s a great demand for clean, sustainable buses. VDL brought out the first example in 2013. Now, about 800 of these electric buses are in service in ten countries.

