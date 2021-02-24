Writers to share ‘love of language’

The Eindhoven primary schools, De Boschakker and De Korenaar, are getting a ‘school authors’.

Li Lefébure and Jørgen Hofman are professional children’s book authors. They want to pass on the love of language to group 4, 5, and 6 pupils. Li will be involved with De Boschakker. Jørgen will help out at De Korenaar. They’ve already done trial runs that these two schools.

Over the next six months, these two writers will provide creative language lessons in the classroom and online. This is a countrywide project. It aims to encourage kids to not only read more.

It should increase their vocabulary and language skills. The initiators also believe the project will improve children’s self-reflection, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Teachers and parents are also welcome to participate.

Lefébure is known for her books, Raaf en Papegaai (Raven and Parrot) and Draakje en Donatius (Donatius and the little dragon). Hofmans, a local, writes books for beginners and more advanced young readers. His works include Rafa wil drummen (Rafa wants to play the drums), and Dit is foute boel (This is a big mistake).

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven