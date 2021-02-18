Cure re-starts with collecting old paper

Since the snow is gone earlier than expected, waste manager Cure starts collecting waste paper earlier.

Earlier Cure announced that the regular waste collection schedule has fully restarted for collecting residual waste, organic waste and plastic. Besides, the recycling centre is also open again.

Due to the snowfall, no or less garbage was collected for several days. As a result, residents of Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo and Valkenswaard are allowed to place extra garbage bags with residual waste next to the residual waste container from 22 February to 7 March.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei