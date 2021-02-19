Creative business uni U.NXT to open next school year

Eindhoven’s newest university, focused on creative business, will open in the upcoming school year.

University U.NXT, a collaboration between the University of Northampton in the UK and Eindhoven’s SintLucas, promises a new and improved teaching method.

“The training consists partly of teaching programs from universities all over the world. The other part can be determined by companies”, says co-founder Dorien Verdier. Students will also receive assignments from companies they work for as part of the program, Verdier added. Participating companies include Rabobank and optician Eye Wish.

The university’s study programs, taught in English, will focus on creativity, technology, data, communication, personal development, and business. Study will consist partly of online learning, with assignments, videos, and presentations. The rest of the time, students will attend the university itself, which will be located at Microlab in Strijp-S.

U.NXT claims to set itself apart by allowing students to choose where, when, and what they want to learn, at their own pace. Each student will also receive personal and professional guidance from a coach.

With 50% of the curriculum comprising practical education, this experience will be fully detailed in the students’ final report – a first in the Netherlands. “In doing this, U.NXT narrows the gap between organisations and education, and trains students who are sought after by international companies”, says Verdier.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Nicola W