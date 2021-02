The A67 from Veldhoven to Eindhoven will be closed for part of the weekend.

The closure is so that girders (support beams) can be placed at the viaduct. Traffic will be diverted via the motorway’s new entrance and exit roads, adding ten minutes to motorists’ travel time.

The road will be closed from 19:00 on Friday evening until 11:00 on Saturday morning, and from 18:00 on Saturday evening until 12:00 on Sunday afternoon.

