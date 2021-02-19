Seniors’ interest group helps the elderly to live comfortably and safely

In the spring, Seniorenbelangen (Senior interest group) Geldrop-Mierlo is starting the ‘MijnHuisPast’ program. It is a project to help senior citizens to live independently for longer period of time, in their homes.

The seniors shall receive a letter. They are to carry out a check through their homes. After registering, a housing consultant makes an appointment for a home visit.

Housing advisors consist of expert volunteers. They will work in as per neighbourhood, starting with De Akert. Together with the resident(s), they will look at the access to the house. They will also consider the safety and comfort of all the rooms and stairs in the house.

This is followed by a housing advice with tips to make the homes more senior-friendly. The project runs until 2023.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta