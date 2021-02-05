Cops gets COVID-19, first rioters in court

Some mobile police unit officers have been infected with COVID-19, reports Studio040.

These 14 cops were part of the law enforcement present at the recent riots in various locations in Brabant. Another 43 officers had to go into quarantine. Twenty have since tested negative.

This is according to a police announcement in a local newspaper, the Eindhovens Dagblad. It’s unclear whether they contracted the virus during those operations. It could be that the officers infected each other.

Suspected rioter nabbed after footage shown on air

Meanwhile, the police have received ‘very useful tips’. That was after an Omroep Brabant broadcast on the Monday night about Eindhoven and Den Bosch’s riots. The footage showed a rioter setting fire to an upturned ProRail car on Stationsplein.

This person and three other suspects involved in the rioting are appearing in court today. Three of the suspects are from Eindhoven, the other from Helmond. They’re all between 18 and 24.

All four men are charged with removing and throwing paving stones at Mobile Unit members and vehicles, and (shop) windows. They’re also accused of public destruction, setting off and throwing fireworks, attacking unprotected police officers and looting.

Some of them are individually charged with brandishing a weapon (baton), verbally abusing police officers and vandalising the police water cannon. You can follow journalist, Chris Bakker’s live (Dutch) report on Twitter. Chris was also on scene at the Eindhoven riots.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven