ASML signs 10-year contract for green electricity

ASML has signed a contract with the energy supplier, RWE.

It will provide the chip machine manufacturer with more than 250-gigawatt hours of green power per year. Two wind farms in the Netherlands will generate the power ASML is to consume. A Belgian wind farm at sea and a Dutch solar energy installation will also contribute.

The contract means the high-tech company’s Veldhoven site will run on about 90% renewable energy. This is ASML’s largest location. Marijn Vervoorns, Director of ASML’s Sustainability Strategy, is pleased with this agreement.

“ASML recognises climate change as one of the greatest challenges facing humanity. We want to take our responsibility for it. As part of this, we support the energy transition. By 2024, we want to run entirely on renewable energy sources,” he says.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven