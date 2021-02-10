Hundreds of ‘stroopwafels’ for care workers

PvdA turned 75 yesterday. That, of course, called for a celebration.

So, this Dutch social-democratic political party’s Geldrop branch handed out stroopwafels – 500 of them. These are a quintessential syrupy Dutch confection. Care workers at residential care locations in Geldrop-Mierlo were the lucky recipients.

Party representatives arrived at two residential care homes – Berken Heuvel and Akert – in the Geldrop area yesterday afternoon. They spent an hour distributing boxes full of Kanjer stroopwafels. They then went to Hof van Bethanië in Mierlo to spoil the employees there.

