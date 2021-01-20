Local hotel plans to expand

This week, Hotel Mariënhage in the DomusDela complex announced it plans to expand.

The hotel will add ten rooms, and a wellness and a fitness centre with personal trainers. The Eindhoven gym, District-S, will provide that personal health guidance. “This partnership allows us to elevate our guests’ experiences even more,” Rino Soeters, Director of the LBG Hotels group, says.

“Working with local businesses is also a way for our hotels to continue to innovate and develop.” Hotel Mariënhage is part of the LBG Hotels stable.

The wellness centre will include a sauna, steam bath, infrared wall, foot baths, showers, and an ice wall. These new facilities, and well as the new rooms, should be open by the summer.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven