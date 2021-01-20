Protest cancelled

The Nederland in Verzet (The Netherlands in Resistance) group has planned a demonstration in Eindhoven on Sunday.

This has now been cancelled, reports the Dutch national newspaper, De Telegraaf. That’s what organiser Michel Reijenga says in the article. That doesn’t, however, mean no-one will gather. He leaves that up to everyone.

Reijenga says on Facebook that he doesn’t want to take responsibility for the protest. Eindhoven mayor John Jorritsma’s still considering whether to allow the demonstration. It’s not clear whether Reijenga’s official cancellation will affect that.

Chaos on Museumplein

Last Sunday, a protest on Museumplein in Amsterdam got out of hand. And the mobile police unit had to intervene. The police arrested more than 100 people.

That demonstration, too, was organised and then cancelled by Reijinga. But that didn’t stop thousands of people from coming to the square.

