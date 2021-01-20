Jail swindler for two years demands prosecutor

The Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM) is demanding a two-year prison term for a conman and thief.

In October 2019, he stole thousands of euros from a 90-year old Eindhoven resident. The elderly gentleman often gets home care. The 24-year-old man, and a woman, came to the victim’s home.

They pretended to be care workers. They told the victim they needed to take a blood sample. They then got him to make a fake payment.

In this way, they got the man’s PIN and stole his bank card. They then withdraw money from various ATMs. But, this was not their only victim.

More victims

Two very elderly people from Utrecht also fell victim to these fraudsters. The Public Prosecutor said the suspect had coldheartedly exploited his victims’ vulnerability. He not only stole a lot of money from his latest victim.

He also, unlawfully, drew his blood. According to the OM, this violated the senior citizen’s physical integrity. The court will rule on the case on 2 February.

The man’s female accomplice has already been sentenced to 36 months. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the woman was involved in more than just this one case.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven