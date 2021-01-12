Big order for VDL: 102 electric buses to Oslo

It is, indeed, a big order for the Eindhoven based VDL. The company is going to supply 102 electric buses to a Norwegian bus company.

The buses will run in the capital Oslo. “We’re extremely proud, that Norway’s largest e-bus fleet, will consist almost entirely of VDL buses,” says Frank Reichel of VDL Bus and Coach.

Bus company Norgesbuss will start using the electric vehicles from the beginning of next year. The Municipality of Oslo wants completely clean public transport in 2028, without exhaust fumes. The deal with VDL is a prelude to that goal. At the moment, ten percent of city buses are electric.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING classes.