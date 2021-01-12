Eindhoven in search of possible extra help for entrepreneurs 

The municipality of Eindhoven will meet the affected entrepreneurs to bring extra help to them. That is what mayor Jorritsma says.

His message comes at a time when the current lockdown is going to be extended. More and more entrepreneurs are having difficulties. The municipality is, therefore, going to visit affected sectors, such as the hospitality and retail sectors in search of solutions.

Jorritsma: “Let’s hope that the worst of the crisis will be over in three months’ time. Then I don’t want to look back and see that people who’re so important to this city, can’t continue. We’d lose an opportunity then.”

But he also wants to temper expectations. The city already came up with local support measures last year, and the municipal coffers became empty back then. “There is not a bag of money at the town hall. Everything must stay in balance and we’re really trying to help everyone to the best of our ability,” says the mayor.

Jorritsma also reacted to the behavior of several Eindhoven entrepreneurs last weekend. They ignored the corona-rules, and took decisions to open up, themselves. “They’re warned several times. But if they don’t abide by the rules, then they’ve come to the wrong place. We do not allow it when laws are not followed”.

Source: www.studio.nl

Transition: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING classes.