Police seeks the ‘hero’ in gray car

The police is urgently looking for the driver of a gray car. An unknown man assaulted a 18-year-old woman. It happened on Saturday afternoon in Son en Breugel. The driver saw it happen and he saved the woman.

Because of his actions, he probably prevented the worse from happening. The assault took place on the Asteroïdenlaan in Son en Breugel.

The ‘hero’ in the gray car came from the direction of the Kometenlaan. The incident happened around 16.40 hours on Saturday, January 9th.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING classes.