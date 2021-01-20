ASML has another record year

ASML had another record year in 2020.

Despite the corona crisis, turnover rose to €14 billion. That’s over €2 billion more than in 2019. Revenues increased by 18%, according to the computer chip machine manufacturer.

Its profit also rose sharply, by almost 40% to €3.6 billion. According to ASML, they sold more of their innovative chip machines. These machines can be used to make faster, smarter chips. The machines cost at least €130 million each.

More smart chips being used

Consumers and businesses increasingly use devices and systems that require smart chips. And those chips are often made worldwide using ASML machines.

ASML is optimistic about 2021 and expects further growth. More than 12,000 people work at the Veldhoven company. They come from more than 100 different countries.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob