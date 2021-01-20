Curfew goes into effect Saturday or Sunday, UK flights to be banned

Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that if the Lower House agrees, a curfew will go into effect Saturday or Sunday. In principle, everyone must then stay indoors between 20.30 and 04.30 hours.

There are a few exceptions, for people who, for example, have to go out for their work, such as police officers and nurses (with a signed employer’s statement), or people who have to walk their dog, are providing medical assistance to people or animals. The full list of exceptions can be found on the Rijksoverheid.nl

Delivery services can continue after 8:30 p.m., even if there is a curfew. “That falls under work, so that can continue,” Prime Minister Rutte said in the press conference.

According to Rutte, 60 to 80 percent of people now comply with the measures and he hopes that this will be more.

The introduction of a curfew is a fierce measure. “Nobody is cheering for it,” said the outgoing prime minister. He also said that this is “a crucial moment for national security and public health. With the curfew, the government wants to achieve less group formation, less travel, and fewer people visiting each other. “Fewer contacts to prevent infections. Because that is and remains the essence.”

Primary Schools

Primary schools should reopen on Monday, February 8, said Minister De Jonge.

De Jonge did add a small caveat to reopening the elementary school: if research shows, that the British variant is even more dangerous than thought.For other sectors, such as the hairdressing industry, the situation regarding the virus will be examined on February 2.

Flight ban

The measures announced also include the advice to receive one visitor a day from now on. And from Saturday there will be a no-fly zone for the UK, South Africa, and all of South America, including, for example, Suriname.

The ban on passenger flights from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and South America has no consequences for Eindhoven Airport. A spokesperson has informed that.

British variant of the virus

“The British variant is literally life-threatening,” Prime Minister Rutte said in response to a question about the curfew. “We have to be better prepared for that. The British variant carries a much higher risk of infection and a much higher risk of hospital and ICU admission.”

According to Rutte, the measures are going to demand a lot from people, but they will also yield a lot.

Source: nos.nl en omroepbrabant.nl

Compiled and translated: Chaitali Sengupta