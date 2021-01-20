Council might ban trucks on Tivolilaan

The Municipality of Eindhoven will investigate whether it should ban freight traffic on Tivolilaan. They’ll also see if the lorries cause vibrations.

Councillor Monique List said this during Tuesday evening’s council meeting. Residents of Tivolilaan’s residents are concerned about the truck traffic on their street. One of the political parties, the PvdA sounded the alarm.

They asked the city council to intervene. According to the coalition party, Tivolilaan is getting busier and busier, leading to more disturbances.

Talks

List says the municipality is holding talks with these concerned residents. The lorry vibrations’ impact is one of the things that they’ll examine. The city will also discuss traffic diversion with the trucking company, DAF.

If these talks don’t have the desired result, the council might still ban the freight traffic. It’s still unclear when the investigation and discussions will be completed.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven