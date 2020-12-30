VDL Groep buys electronics company

The VDL Groep has acquired electronics company Tbp Electronics.

With offices in both Eindhoven and South Holland, the company has an annual turnover of around €30 million. Tbp Electronics specialises in the production of printed, electronic circuit boards. Its core competencies are the assembly and production of electronics for industrial, medical, and telecom sectors.

VDL is already active in those sectors. Approximately 130 employees work at the Tbp. VDL is pleased with the takeover.

“We want to become a one-stop-shop industrial partner,” chairman and CEO, Willem van der Leegte, says. “With this, we’re taking a big step forward in the field of electronics assembly. Combining VDL and Tbp’s activities will be of added value to our clients.”

Branches in Eindhoven and South Holland

Tbp Electronics has offices on the Brainport Industries Campus in Eindhoven. This site focuses mainly on technology and designing test equipment. The company produces its printed circuit boards at its South Holland site.

Ton Plooy, Tbp Electronics’ founder, is delighted that the acquisition has secured its continued existence. “It’s fantastic. VDL meets our requirements and wishes in the broadest sense of the word.”

“The VDL Groep is a major player in the high-quality manufacturing industry. And VDL is a Dutch family business. These are particularly appealing to us. It fits in perfectly with our corporate culture too,” Plooy says.

Source: Studio040 and VDL Groep

