Airport’s covered walkway construction delayed again

The walkways to and from Eindhoven Airport’s terminal are to be covered.

However, this construction has been delayed again. That’s due to the ongoing corona crisis. There are several walking routes from the airport building to waiting aeroplanes. But, they are in the open.

So, passengers regularly get wet on their way to and from the terminal. Many people have long wanted the airport to cover the 600 metres of pathways – certainly, those who get soaked with waiting to board.

Work should have begun already

The construction of the covered walkway should already have started. Completion was planned for January next year. New calculations now also show that the walking routes need a sturdier foundation.

A tender has been launched. The job will be awarded in May 2021 when the final design will also be presented. According to the latest planning, the roof won’t be ready until the end of 2021.

The covered walkways represent an investment of around €4 million. As much work will be done at night as possible.

