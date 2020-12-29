Get your obligatory ‘oliebollen’ here

In the Netherlands, the time around Christmas and New Year’s Eve isn’t quite the same without the traditional oliebollen.

But, the global COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to get these, freshly-made. Now you can pick these up in the winter drive-thru on Lodewijk Street. This is a collaboration between the Intelligentia Taste Rooms ice cream shop and the BYLEI event planning company.

According to the organisers, this drive-through is completely corona-proof. You order and pay outside the venue and get an order stub. Visitors stay in the car while being guided through a festive area.

When?

The freshly prepared order is then delivered safely, at a distance. The drive-thru opened today. It will remain so tomorrow, 30 December, from 13:00 to 19:00. And on Thursday, 31 December, from 12:00 to 19:00.

You can also collect your oliebollen from the Oliebollenkraam Eindhoven. This is a food truck that specialises in this traditional Dutch snack. Oliebollentestonline.nl voted this company as having the best oliebollen in Eindhoven.

You can find this food truck at the Ouverture shopping centre in Blixembosch from 11:00 to 18:00.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven