Local university turns 65 next year

The Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) celebrates its 65th anniversary in 2021.

The theme of the anniversary year is ‘Heroes like you’. The university wants to bring attention to everyone who contributes to the TU/e; from professors and students to the lunch ladies. How much of this can be celebrated in person is not known yet.

For example, they’ve scheduled the annual Stukafest for 11 February. It will be held online. Theatre performances will be given in student rooms.

Kings Day

The university is also planning a ‘special participation’ in Kings Day. Next year, King Willem-Alexander will visit Eindhoven on his birthday.

The TU/e says there’s much to celebrate. According to the university, some 50,000 people have graduated in the past 65 years. And 6,000 people have obtained their PhDs. Successful start-ups, like Prodrive and Smart Photonics, were also started at the university.

TU/e’s Board of Governors Chairman, Robert-Jan Smits, says, “In the 65 years we’ve existed, we’ve grown into a top international university. We’re the beating heart of the Brainport region. We’re proud of that and are grateful to our partners.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven