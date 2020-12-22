Students collect 3600 euro with live stream

24 hours of live streaming for charity from their ‘Glazen Studentenhuis’ (Glass Student House) has yielded four TU/students almost 3600 euros. The money will be transferred to Serious Request, the annual Christmas fundraiser of radio station 3FM. this year, they shall help the Red Cross.

The students of association Demos started their marathon broadcast on Sunday morning at 10 o’clock. They filled it up with which request plates, call games and other actions. The students hoped to raise an amount of around 1500 euros. But in the end, the counter only stopped at 3592 euros.

“An unexpected big success”, says Aya Bergkamp, who took care of the live stream together with her three co-inhabitants. “We’re a bit done now, but we’ll be up again. With a lot of coffee and by working in shifts and resting, we have pulled each other through it. In the end it was good to do.”

The students entertained their audience not only with request pictures, but also with interviews, various other categories of music and cooking shows. They agreed on a schedule in advance, so that everyone could get enough rest in between.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING classes.