Candles on war graves at Oude Toren

On Christmas Eve, people from all over the country shall place candles on the war graves, as a tribute to our freedom. Also at the cemetery De Oude Toren in Woensel.

It is a tribute to the liberators from the Second World War. “Last year, the students and the residents helped us. This year that is unfortunately not possible because of all the anti-corona measures. Yet, we’ll make sure that all candles will burn”, says Frank van Dijk, secretary of Stichting 18 September (Foundation September 18). Unlike last year, there is no music by the Strijps Kamerkoor this time either.

On December 24, throughout the Netherlands, candles are going to be lit. This is in respect for the Allies who liberated the Netherlands during the Second World War. More than 350 cemeteries in the Netherlands participate in this initiative.

