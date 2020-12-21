Mega COVID-19 vaccine freezers ready

Movianto is a Health care logistics firm in Oss, about 45 km from Eindhoven.

It will house all of the Netherlands’ COVID-19 vaccines. Health minister Hugo de Jong paid a visit to the company on Monday morning. According to him, the mega freezers that will soon hold these vaccines are ready for use.

In the Netherlands, the first people will be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Friday, January 8. The European Medical Association has already given the green light for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines.

Location manager, Michiel Heller, gave the minister a tour. “It’s an unprecedented military operation. Roll up your sleeves,” said Minister De Jonge.

The timeline on how many doses will be delivered, and its further transportation is yet to be decided.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven