Rubbish lorry catches fire

A Cure rubbish lorry caught alight on Tivolilaan today.

The truck’s contents caused the fire. The incident led to a temporary closure of the street, causing delays.

The fire brigade deployed several units to extinguish the flames. Once they arrived, it turned out that one unit would’ve been sufficient.

Taken to depot

Once the flames were doused, the truck was driven to the garbage depot in Acht. There, the cargo was unloaded and further quenched.

Although the fire had broken out near the vehicle’s petrol tank, the situation didn’t pose any danger. It seems these tanks are well protected against such accidents.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven