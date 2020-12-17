Lockdown: bustle at market stalls, silence in shopping streets

The lockdown in the Eindhoven region appears with various images. The image of deserted shopping streets is already expected. However, various places are very busy, for example, the market in Geldrop and the places selling Christmas trees.

The contrast feels strange. Due to the drastic corona measures, many retailers have to close the doors while others are reaping the benefits. For example, a chocolate shop, a food truck at Ekkersrijt that provides sandwiches to employees from the business park.

Studio040 made a tour and noted the differences:

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei