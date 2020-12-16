Council adopts new code of conduct

On Tuesday evening, the Eindhoven city council adopted a new code of conduct.

It states what councillors and the Mayor may and may not do. Three councillors voted against it. This includes the Lijst Pim Fortuyn (LPF) party.

The new code of conduct contains a chapter on how councillors should deal with each other. It includes that they may not attack each other personally via regular or social media. The code of conduct also states that councillors may not publicly doubt the integrity of another council member.

Councillors who don’t abide by the code of conduct may be addressed, formally reprimanded, or suspended. In extreme cases, they could be booted off the council.

Posts on social media

Social media posts are one of the reasons the council renewed the code. For example, the LPF placed a collage of Mayor John Jorritsma with activist Jerry Afriyie of Kick Out Zwarte Piet. The LPF also compared Eindhoven with North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang.

The LPF feels that this code of conduct is too far-reaching. “We’re publicly accountable to our members for what we do and don’t do. If we now agree to this proposal, we will be violating our pledge to our members,” councillor Rudy Reker said.

The OAE is also vetoed the code. “We’re all adults. Let everyone keep to their oaths when they were appointed. Then everything’s okay,” councillor Dré Rennenberg says. Councillor Mary-Ann Schreurs calls the code of conduct “hypocritical”.

The other parties all voted in favour of the new code of conduct. So, it’s been adopted.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven