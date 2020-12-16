Eindhoven cleaning company expands

The Eindhoven-based ICS is taking over the southwest of the Netherlands.

The company acquired Schoonmaak Onderneming Nederland, based in Breda. This family business operates mainly in the southwest of the country. It makes more than €3 million a year.

It employs 125 people. The takeover would strengthen ICS’ position in the national top ten in the sector. That’s according to a company spokesperson.

Schoonmaak Onderneming Nederland will continue to work as an independent company within the ICS Group. The company will, therefore, retain its regional character. ICS is active nationwide, employing some 2.300 people.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven