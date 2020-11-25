Could Jorislaan get its zebra crossing?

The Eindhoven Municipality and residents will discuss whether there should be a zebra crossing on Sint Jorislaan.

Or whether other measures should be taken so that children can cross that road more safely. Councillor Monique List committed to this at Tuesday evening’s council meeting. That was in response to questions from D66 and CDA.

According to these opposition parties, the present situation is unsafe. Children often have to cross the road quickly between passing cars.

Discussions

De Hasselbraam primary school parents started a petition. It has now been signed more than 300 times. Councillor List says the council will talk to those who started this initiative.

“We want to study the traffic situation along with them. We also want to see how we can improve road safety,” List says. It’s not yet known when this will be done.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven