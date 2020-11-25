Extra buses used when it’s busy

Bus operator, Hermes, deploys additional buses when those in use become too full.

That’s what Eindhoven City Councillor Monique List said on Tuesday evening. That was after questions from the PvdA, GroenLinks, Denk and D66. Hermes does this based on messages it receives from drivers or if passengers complain.

The PvdA, GroenLinks, Denk, and D66 were told by various students that it’s sometimes ‘too busy’ on the Neckerspoel platform. This is the main platform at Eindhoven Central Station. Also, the buses are often full during rush hours.

“Students can also tell Hermes if they see something happening,” adds Councillor List. “In this case, we’ve already passed on the message to Hermes. It’s not always possible to keep a 1,5m distance. So, you have to wear face masks on public transportation.”

The councillor’s still looking into if and when face masks will become mandatory on the Neckerspoel platform. She expects she can clarify this soon.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven