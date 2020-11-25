Waalre gets new councillors

The three new Waalre councillors were sworn in on Tuesday evening.

They are Jan van Burgsteden, Liesbeth Sjouw, and Maarten Pieters. They took up their posts today. Van Burgsteden will focus on Spacial Development.

Social Affairs is Sjouw’s portfolio, and Pieters’ task is to work on ‘Sustainable Development’. The town council appointed them. They form a business team.

So, they weren’t selected based on their political affiliation. The council’s party chairmen elected the new councillors based on their knowledge and experience. Together with Mayor Jan Boelhouwer, they’ll form the Waalre town council until the 2022 local elections.

Administrative crisis

The formation of a new administration didn’t come out of the blue. There was a management crisis that has lasted for months. The Mayor, four councillors and two camps in the town council were at odds.

To restore order, the provincial government appointed Boelhouwer as Deputy Mayor. At the end of September, Brenninkmeijer withdraw from office for good. A day later the four councillors involved also resigned. Van Burgsteden, Sjouw, and Pieters have replaced them.

