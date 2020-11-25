The Vonderboys’ van is ready

After months of work, the residents of Vonderhof nursing home have put their mobile hangout into use.

Some of the elderly male residents have refurbished the former construction container. They call themselves ‘De Vonderboys’. The trailer has all the essentials older people need when travelling.

It has a wheelchair lift, medication box, toilet, coffee machine, and changing area. All this is geared to seniors. The container also has an awning for shade.

Plans

The residents have already made plans as to what they can do with the vehicle. “We can go into the woods or have a picnic. That’s possible now because it has a toilet,” one of the residents says.

Assistant and designer, Almar Sinte Maartensdijk, says that Sinterklaas is fast approaching. “And to start with, we’ll go fishing with it soon. In the spring we will do other things with this caravan.”

As the name suggests, De Vonderboys consists entirely of men. This project is their answer to the women’s culture that dominates most nursing homes.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven