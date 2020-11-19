Bus station will go underground from 2026

The Fellenoord district in the centre is undergoing a radical transformation: an underground bus station, a green city boulevard and more than 6,500 homes as the most striking eye-catchers. This can be seen from the “Future Vision Fellenoord” presented by the municipality.

Stores, restaurants, social facilities and workplaces will also be added and only two of the current four lanes will remain. The municipality will then sell the released land which is reserved for new constructions. The total cost of the renovation is estimated at 470 million euros.

The first project concerns the renovation of bus station Neckerspoel. From 2026, the bus station will be deepened at its current location and be made accessible to travellers by escalators. The subsidence will free up space at “cutting height” and a new lively square will be constructed there.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei