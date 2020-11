Due to a technical defect on the roof of De Tongelreep swimming centre, the 25-meter pool cannot be used until November 30. The swimming pool reports this on the Eindhoven Sport website.

The repair of the defect cannot be resolved before November 30th. Various swimming lessons are therefore cancelled.

This week’s corona conference announced that the swimming pools are allowed to reopen from today. The Ottenbad in Woensel Noord is open as usual.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei