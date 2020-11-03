ASML acquires German high-tech company

ASML has acquired the German company Berliner Glas Group (BGG). The company specializes in making parts for chip machines.

ASML has been working with the German company for some time now. It had a turnover of around 230 million euros in 2019. After this takeover, the Veldhoven-based chip machine maker will have around 1600 employees on its payroll.

BGG has branches in Germany as well as locations in Switzerland, the USA and China.

ASML, through its CEO Peter Wennink, is pleased with the acquisition. “In the past, we have enjoyed working with Berliner Glas Group. We appreciate their innovative capacity. We look forward to strengthening the cooperation in the future”.

The amount of money involved in the acquisition is unknown.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.