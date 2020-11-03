Corona coaches to supervise Fontys exams

Fontys uses so-called ‘corona coaches’ to supervise the exams that students take in larger rooms at external locations. This supervision is needed to organise the exams in external locations. The Safety Regional council has given the permission to this effect.

Just as before the summer vacations, Fontys is moving to larger rooms ‘on location’. Their test rooms are unsuitable for holding the exams safely, maintaining the distance rules. The exams will take place at the Klokgebouw and the Van der Valkhotel in Eindhoven. The Indoor Sports Center on the Aalsterweg and the tennis hall in Eindhoven North, next to the Ottenbad, are also exam centres. Fontys will be deploying corona coaches at these locations in the coming weeks. They have to point out to the students the basic rules of conduct around corona.

Student-coronacoaches

In addition to supervision during exams, Fontys will soon start a trial with student corona coaches. In and around the school buildings of the institutions, they’ve to make sure that students obey the rules. This pilot will start on 16 November at Fontys locations Nexus and the Rachelsmolen. If the pilot succeeds, the coaches will also be deployed in other Fontys schools.

