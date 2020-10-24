Many projects to improve internationals’ health care

By
Editor
-
healthcare in the Netherlands
Photo credit: H4i

The latest newsletter from Healthcare for internationals (h4i) is online.

In this autumn edition, you can read not only about mental health care. There are also articles about getting into a health care job. And how informing internationals about Dutch General Practitioners has improved.

What you find in the newsletter:

Mental health care: Do many internationals have mental health complaints? How effective is online therapy and what facilities are there?

Labour migrants and their access to Dutch health care: There is a large group of internationals who aren’t proficient in English. They aren’t sufficiently reached.

Information from Dutch General Practitioners: A new website with information about GPs in the Netherlands is available now – GPinfo.nl. For now, with the most common complaints and most needed information.

How to get into a job in the health care segment in the Netherlands: There’s a project to make it easier for internationals to get into a health care job.

Health care insurance: Your 2021 policy.

You can read about these topics in detail here.

Healthcare for internationals (H4i) and other health and well-being organisations are putting energy into better meeting the healthcare needs of internationals living in the Netherlands.

