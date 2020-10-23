Honouring helpful residents in Woensel-West

A tribute to neighborhood residents who are ready for someone else. And promoting social unity in the neighborhood. That is the purpose of a greenhouse project, in the middle of the Eindhoven district Woensel-West.

It is an art project by designer Roos de Bruijn, part of the Dutch Design Week. The intention is to promote mutual contacts in the neighborhood, even though now people must stay home as much as possible.

Residents of Woensel-West were encouraged to speak out about a resident, in a positive way. In this way they could nominate someone for a gallery of honour. The nominees then received an honourable mention with name and deed. They engraved the names on the pictures of the trophies.

De Bruijn is dedicated to her project: “Doing grocery for the other is also an act of heroism. And asking how someone is doing can make a world of difference. Of course you’d prefer to have a trophy for everyone in the neighborhood, but I hope that this’ll become a source of inspiration. And that everyone continues to compliment each other, especially for the little things”.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.