DomusDela wins architecture prize

DomusDela has been awarded the ‘Public Prize’ by the BNA (The Royal Institute of Dutch Architects).

BNA awards prizes each year. The Forum in Groningen took the ‘BNA Best Building of the year’ award home. Eindhoven was also a winner.

“We were surprised by the architectural approach to the renovation and innovative use of the space. Usually these buildings become relegated to the outskirts of the city, however this has been placed at the heart to be combined with social interaction and celebration,” remarked the jury.

“It becomes apparent how much love has been poured into this project by the client, municipality and designers to make it a reality.”

Honourable mention

DomusDela was the only building in Eindhoven to win a prize. The Atlas-building at TU/e did manage to receive a honourable mention.

“The best part of this project is the experimental approach radiating from the design. The cantilever window was specifically designed by researchers of the faculty. Besides improving the system of light and work climate it also advances applied science. The jury concluded – the building as the object of study – deserved imitation and there-fore was awarded an honourable mention” the BNA-jury reported.

