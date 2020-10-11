11 men convicted of violence at Pegida demonstration

The Court of East Brabant sentenced eleven men for openly assaulting the police. The courts acquitted two men.

The riots started last year in Woensel due to a Pegida demonstration at the Al-Fourqaan Mosque. The opposing demonstrators in attendance ensured that the demonstration of the anti-Islam movement had to be cancelled. Subsequently, the aggression of the opponents turned against the police.

Fourteen suspects therefore had to appear in court for public violence. Eleven suspects were also convicted. The courts acquitted two men and postponed the case of one suspect, at defence’s request.

Duties

The judge handed out sentences ranging from 120 hours to 240 hours of task force. Some suspects also receive suspended cell sentences of several months.

Some suspects also have to pay a sum of money to some agents, together more than 3200 euros. Police also had arrested four young people related to this case. At a later date they have to appear before the juvenile court.

