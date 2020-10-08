All teachers at TU/e awarded Teacher of the Year prize

Each year, Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) awards one of its teachers the title of ‘Teacher of the Year’. This year, all of the university’s teachers won.

Video credit: TU/e

Normally, the university’s student advisory board organises a series of elections to choose the best teacher within its portfolio of Bachelor’s programs and also its Master’s programs. The student advisory board consists of students from all of the university’s faculties.

However, the elections did not take place this year. Explaining why, Britt van de Laar from the advisory board says, ‘it feels a bit strange to only award one teacher with the prize when every teacher has made an enormous effort to make the most of this past academic year’. ‘Everyone has worked so incredibly hard to offer education online at short notice. We really respect that,’ she continues.

Prize money

Normally, the two teachers are awarded a cheque of ten thousand euros each. The money should be used to help them further improve their teaching methods. Van de Laar says that they are now figuring out how to spend this year’s prize money. ‘We are thinking about it now, but we will keep it a secret for a while. That way, the surprise will be even better,’ she says.

Source: Studio040 and TU/e

Translation: Rachael Vickerman