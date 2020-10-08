Weekend Tips from Yvette

It’s the weekend in Eindhoven but where could you go to? There are some nice events in Eindhoven that are organised within the guidelines set by the government. You can go to Bell’s Comedy Club in the Effenaar, participate in the The Global Online Quiz, play board games at Mooie Boules or run the virtual marathon of Eindhoven. Read more on Eindhoven News.

Friday: Bell’s Comedy Club



Check here for more event details.

Saturday: The Global Online Quiz



Check here for more event details.

Sunday: Board Games & Drinks 4.0 at Mooie Boules



Check here for more event details.

Sunday: Virtual Marathon Eindhoven



Check here for more event details.

About Yvette:

“I’m the manager of the biggest expat Facebook group in Eindhoven – Expats in Eindhoven. A group dedicated to help expats have a great time in Eindhoven, get to meet new people and answer their questions. Further I work as graphic designer for my own company STUDIO YDID. In my free time I like to go running, race cycling, go out with friends and family or listen to the band Queen. If you want to know more – feel free to mail me at [email protected]”