VDL and DSM to make face masks together

VDL and DSM have set up a joint company to produce medical face masks.

The company, Dutch PPE Solutions, will be located in Helmond and Geleen and offer employment to several dozen employees.

Both VDL and DSM invest several million euros to purchase the necessary machines and to build a production location. A factory for the production of medical masks will be established in Helmond.

The polypropylene factory will be built in Geleen. Polypropylene is the important filter layer in medical face masks that filters out the virus. The factory in Geleen is expected to be able to produce the plastic from April 2021.

Source: Studio040