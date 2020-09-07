Coffeelab returns to Eindhoven Centraal railway station

Coffeelab opened a new branch in the railway station last Friday. This brings the coffee shop back to the place where the catering facility was founded five years earlier.

Coffeelab had to leave Stationsplein, because the square will be thoroughly overhauled.

Co-founder Jeroen Veldkamp says he is happy to return to the place where it all started. “This is where we started with our first branch and here we spent five years playing a social role with a lot of love and passion, connecting people and seeing strangers become friends.”

“We are happy to be back in our familiar environment and would like to restore that connection that people have so missed in recent months,” Veldkamp says.

Source: Studio040